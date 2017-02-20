Deputies searching for man in trench coat, top hat wanted in connection to NE Harris County shooting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas—A 20-year-old man is dead after a brutal shooting in northeast Harris County.

The shooting took place Sunday around 2:30 p.m. inside a strip center parking lot in FM 1960.

A man in a black trench coat and top hat, was seen running from the victim’s vehicle after witnesses heard several gunshots in the parking lot. The man got into a silver four-door sedan and drove away, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Medical workers pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Footage of the alleged shooter was caught on surveillance video at the scene. The shooter is described as weighing about 190 to 220 pounds and averaging about 6 feet tall. He has brown-colored hair and a beard.

Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for information that may lead to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100, 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online