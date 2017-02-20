Lisa Marie Presley hits rock bottom amid dramatic divorce battle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES — One would imagine being born to a musical legend like Elvis Presley means being financially set for life. Shockingly, this does not seem to be the case for the the late singer and actor's only child, Lisa Marie Presley.

Reports said the singer is in serious debt following the dismantle of her fourth marriage; paying her spousal support seems to have left her in complete shambles.

But, money is not the worst of her problems.

According to People Magazine, Michael Lockwood, the father of her two daughters, is being investigated for child abuse and neglect.

Court records said authorities copped hundreds of inappropriate photos of children off Lockwood's electronics.

Documents show Lisa Marie says she felt "shocked and horrified and sick" upon finding out. It also reveals Elvis' daughter has been in a treatment facility.

To top it all, rumors about Presley's twin daughters, being in the hands of Child Protective Services started swirling.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, quickly cleared the air on Facebook saying:"There is lots of confusion, commotion and concern from all the talk circulating. let me put this to rest... the girls have not been in foster care and never will be. The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out."

In a separate post, the struggling singer's mother thank fans for their support during the trying times.

When it rains, it pours, even for the rich and famous!