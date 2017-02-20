Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says Texas family values not for sale

HOUSTON — Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick visited Houston Monday to talk property tax reform, but it was the state's proposed bathroom bill that was the real hot topic. Members of the media caught up with Patrick in the hallway and he didn't hold back his criticism of how the media has chosen to cover the controversial bill, which would require people to use the gender of the restroom that is listed on their birth certificate.
