Video shows Texas man dragging dog with scooter, viewers outraged

MISSION, Texas—A viral Facebook video has led to a man being arrested and charged for animal cruelty.

Melissa Torrez captured the horrifying video Wednesday evening in front of her home.

"I turn around and I see him dragging his dog with his wheelchair from the middle of the street to the second driveway. I'm out of my car yelling at him, asking him what are you doing? What's wrong with you? He just kept going telling me to mind my own business because it's his dog and he can do whatever he wants,” Torrez said.

The video immediately went viral inciting an outcry of justice and vengeance on Facebook.

Torrez reported the abuse to the Mission Police Department which led to the arrest of 59-year-old Mario Cardona. With the video as proof of Cardona dragging the helpless animal. The dog, a female German Shepherd named G2, is in good health but she remains with animal control.

Cardona remains behind bars at the Hidalgo County Jail and was given a $10,000 cash bond.