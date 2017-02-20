× Montgomery County deputies investigating explosion in Porter

PORTER, Texas – Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office had to check out an explosion in the parking lot at a Palace Inn in Porter, Texas.

According to the man who reported the explosion, a man came outside to the parking lot of the Palace Inn holding a shoe. The suspect then asked the witness if he wanted to see something cool, at which time he ignited what appeared to be a fuse on the shoe and then sat the shoe down.

The witness then saw the shoe explode causing a loud boom and debris to fly across the parking lot. There were several children and adults on location when the explosion occurred. According to MCSO press release, no one was injured.

The suspect then entered his vehicle described as a blue 2004 Lexus SUV bearing Texas License Plate GH42LC and fled the scene before cops could arrive.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the motive and the content of what was in the shoe that exploded.

At this time it is not believed that the object in the shoe is a pipe bomb but possibly a firework or some type of concussion device. The case is still under investigation and we will post updates as we receive more information.