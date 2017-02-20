More twists and turns in Kim Jong Nam’s assassination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — The murder investigation of Kim Jong Un's half brother, Kim Jong Nam, just keeps getting stranger.

Nam was poisoned in a Kuala Lumpur airport Feb. 13 while trying to fly to Macau.

Malaysia is recalling their ambassador from North Korea after Pyongyang’s representative in Kuala Lumpur accused the country of conspiring with 'hostile forces.'

North Korea didn't want Malaysia to conduct an autopsy, they wanted to conduct their own, but Malaysian authorities did it anyway.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder, including one woman who says she was duped into her part in the apparent assassination plot.

Siti Aishah told police she thought she was participating in a prank for a TV show, spraying perfume in people's faces. She even said she was paid a few dollars for the job.

And Malaysian police are still on the hunt for four additional suspects— all North Korean nationals who left the country the day of the attack.

What, if anything they can add to this international murder mystery is unknown, but you can bet both Malaysian and North Korean authorities aim to find out.