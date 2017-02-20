Newfix challenges Houstonians with President’s Day trivia

HOUSTON — On Presidents' Day, test your knowledge with some trivia! For example, do you know which president had the largest feet? That'd be Warren Harding, who wore a size 14!  What's the official candy of the White House? The correct answer is M&M's. For more fun facts, check out the video above.