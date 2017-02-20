× Rapper ‘CDK’ arrested after murder of singer, mother of 3 found dead in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Investigators arrested the common-law husband of a mother of three who was found shot to death inside her southwest Houston townhome.

Jerald Dewayne Watt, 40, has been charged with murder.

Watt was taken into custody Saturday night after investigators were tipped off to his whereabouts. Officers found Watt’s vehicle in the parking lot, knocked on the door and arrested him without incident.

Family members of Rena Marie Hodges became worried after not hearing from her for a couple of days.

On Thursday around 9:30 p.m., they went to her home in the 12200 block of Sunset Meadow Lane, and found the 35-year-old woman dead inside her bedroom. She suffered at least one gunshot wound, according to Houston police.

There were no signs of forced entry and Watt, who also lived at the home, was missing.

According to Facebook, the victim was a singer who went by the name “Ms. Rena” and “Rena Marie,” and Watt’s rap name is “CDK.” The two have multiple videos posted on Youtube featuring their collaborations.