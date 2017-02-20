(CNN) — The Russian ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Ivanovich Churkin, died in New York on Monday the Russian Foreign Ministry said. He was 64 and died one day before his 65th birthday. “The outstanding Russian diplomat died while he was in his current working role,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “We offer our condolences to the relatives of Vitaly Ivanovich Churkin.”
Russia UN ambassador Vitaly Churkin dead
-
Nikki Haley takes tough stance on Russia at U.N. debut
-
Monday political wrap-up: Canadian prime minister visit and national security drama
-
Russian ambassador to Turkey assassinated on live TV
-
Poland welcomes US troops as part of NATO buildup
-
Russia stands by Michael Flynn as the White House goes silent
-
-
Obama vows action against Russia for hacks
-
Russian spy ship sails 30 miles from U.S. submarine base
-
Trump’s still going wrong on Twitter
-
Rex Tillerson leading candidate for secretary of state
-
Democrats are demanding answers after Michael Flynn’s resignation
-
-
Flynn on thin ice but still in at the White House after turbulent few days
-
Russia sanctions announced by White House
-
Report: Russian doping scandal ‘institutional conspiracy’