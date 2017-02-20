Russia UN ambassador Vitaly Churkin dead

(CNN) — The Russian ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Ivanovich Churkin, died in New York on Monday the Russian Foreign Ministry said. He was 64 and died one day before his 65th birthday. “The outstanding Russian diplomat died while he was in his current working role,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “We offer our condolences to the relatives of Vitaly Ivanovich Churkin.”

