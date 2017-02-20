× Severe weather rolls through Houston area on President’s Day

HOUSTON — It was a wet, messy rush hour commute Monday morning as heavy storms moved throughout the Houston area.

A Flash Flood Watch which was expected to remain in effect until 4 p.m. expired early as heavy rain moved out faster than expected. Light to moderate showers are expected throughout the remainder of the day.

The heaviest rainfall happened between 6 and 9 a.m., and will start to taper off by lunchtime. There will be dry and sunny skies on Tuesday.

For travelers, the rain caused several ground stops at the airports. Check your flight status.