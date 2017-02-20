Solange, Lorde, G-Eazy to perform at 2017 Free Press Summer Fest

HOUSTON — The 2017 Free Press Summer Fest lineup has officially been released, and we’re already geeky about this year’s performances! Lorde, G-Eazy, Solange, Cage the Elephant and Charli XCX are among the most anticipated acts, but a few other crowd favorites have been thrown in for good measure. All we need now is the actual schedule!

FPSF performances will feature:

Lorde

Flume

G-Eazy

Cage the Elephant

Solange

The Shins

Tove Lo

Carnage

Post Malone

Lil Uzi Vert

Jon Bellion

Jauz

Grouplove

Milky Chance

DVBBS

Portugal the man

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Rufus Du Sol

BIG K.R.I.T

Charli XCX

The Strumbellas

Cashmere Cat

Jai Wolf

Bishop Briggs

The Struts

Frightened Rabbit

Amine

Cheat Codes

Anna Lunde

Bad Suns

Vanic

Stick Figure

Hurray for Riff Raff

Hippo Campus

Khruangbin

Jahkoy

Grits & Biscuits

Cherry Glazerr

K.I.D

Echos

Zipper Club

Dreamers

Coast Modern

Rose Ette

Night Drive

-US

Bang Bangz

Camera Cult

The Wheels Workers

Deep Cuts

Kay Weathers

Miears

Black Swan Yoga

The festival will be held at Eleanor Tinsley Park and run June 3 – 4.