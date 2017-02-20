Solange, Lorde, G-Eazy to perform at 2017 Free Press Summer Fest

HOUSTON — The 2017 Free Press Summer Fest lineup has officially been released, and we’re already geeky about this year’s performances! Lorde, G-Eazy, Solange, Cage the Elephant and Charli XCX are among the most anticipated acts, but a few other crowd favorites have been thrown in for good measure. All we need now is the actual schedule!
FPSF performances will feature:
- Lorde
- Flume
- G-Eazy
- Cage the Elephant
- Solange
- The Shins
- Tove Lo
- Carnage
- Post Malone
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Jon Bellion
- Jauz
- Grouplove
- Milky Chance
- DVBBS
- Portugal the man
- St. Paul & The Broken Bones
- Rufus Du Sol
- BIG K.R.I.T
- Charli XCX
- The Strumbellas
- Cashmere Cat
- Jai Wolf
- Bishop Briggs
- The Struts
- Frightened Rabbit
- Amine
- Cheat Codes
- Anna Lunde
- Bad Suns
- Vanic
- Stick Figure
- Hurray for Riff Raff
- Hippo Campus
- Khruangbin
- Jahkoy
- Grits & Biscuits
- Cherry Glazerr
- K.I.D
- Echos
- Zipper Club
- Dreamers
- Coast Modern
- Rose Ette
- Night Drive
- -US
- Bang Bangz
- Camera Cult
- The Wheels Workers
- Deep Cuts
- Kay Weathers
- Miears
- Black Swan Yoga
The festival will be held at Eleanor Tinsley Park and run June 3 – 4.