Solange, Lorde, G-Eazy to perform at 2017 Free Press Summer Fest

Posted 11:15 AM, February 20, 2017, by , Updated at 11:23AM, February 20, 2017

fpsf

HOUSTON — The 2017 Free Press Summer Fest lineup has officially been released, and we’re already geeky about this year’s performances! Lorde, G-Eazy, Solange, Cage the Elephant and Charli XCX are among the most anticipated acts, but a few other crowd favorites have been thrown in for good measure. All we need now is the actual schedule!

FPSF performances will feature:

  • Lorde
  • Flume
  • G-Eazy
  • Cage the Elephant
  • Solange
  • The Shins
  • Tove Lo
  • Carnage
  • Post Malone
  • Lil Uzi Vert
  • Jon Bellion
  • Jauz
  • Grouplove
  • Milky Chance
  • DVBBS
  • Portugal the man
  • St. Paul & The Broken Bones
  • Rufus Du Sol
  • BIG K.R.I.T
  • Charli XCX
  • The Strumbellas
  • Cashmere Cat
  • Jai Wolf
  • Bishop Briggs
  • The Struts
  • Frightened Rabbit
  • Amine
  • Cheat Codes
  • Anna Lunde
  • Bad Suns
  • Vanic
  • Stick Figure
  • Hurray for Riff Raff
  • Hippo Campus
  • Khruangbin
  • Jahkoy
  • Grits & Biscuits
  • Cherry Glazerr
  • K.I.D
  • Echos
  • Zipper Club
  • Dreamers
  • Coast Modern
  • Rose Ette
  • Night Drive
  • -US
  • Bang Bangz
  • Camera Cult
  • The Wheels Workers
  • Deep Cuts
  • Kay Weathers
  • Miears
  • Black Swan Yoga

The festival will be held at Eleanor Tinsley Park and run June 3 – 4.

fbsf