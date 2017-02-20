× Texas bicyclist and dog pedal thousands of miles to support rescue animals

KINGWOOD, Texas — We’re fresh out of Forrest Gump references, but even the classic movie would do little to describe the cross-country pilgrimage of an adorable dog with a cause and dog’s best friend.

Bixby, a 6-year-old border collie mix, has been traveling across the nation on a bicycle pedaled by 38-year-old Mike Minnick as a part of a grassroots campaign to support nonprofit animal shelters and to urge pet seekers to avoid puppy mills. Minnick found Bixby, who’s a rescue dog, a few year’s before their journey in Austin.

Now in the Lone Star State, they’re headed to the Kingwood area this week.

Bixby and Minnick have visited more than 50 animals shelters in 31 states. The best friends have pedaled 8,000 miles and counting since starting their journey on Galveston Island back in 2013.

Besides helping at-need animals, Minnick hopes to get a page in the Guinness Book of World Records for longest bicycle ride. The current record holder is Prasad Erande of India, who completed 9,057.1 miles in November 2014.

You can follow Bixby and her human’s journey at WheresBixby.com.