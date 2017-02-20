Trump doing OK in recent Texas poll while anti-Trump rallies continue nationwide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — When it's report card time, we all want good grades. In Texas, President Donald Trump may not make the dean's list, but he is passing.

According to the latest University of Texas and Texas Tribune poll, 46 percent of Texans approve of the job he's doing and 44 percent don't. By party, 81 percent of Texas Republicans give him the thumbs up while 83 percent of state Democrats do not.

Meanwhile, thousands of people opposed to Trump's policies nationwide hope he gets the message loud and clear during several “Not My President`s Day” rallies taking place across the country. In Los Angeles, the crowd repeated the chant: "No Trump. No KKK. No fascist USA." Similar protests took place in New York, Atlanta, Chicago and other U.S. cities.

In the meantime, the Trump administration is still doing some damage control. Nope, it's not about IKEA. It's about Trump's Swedish meatball of a comment. Saturday, he seemed to suggest a terrorist incident had just taken place in Sweden. He linked it to immigrants.

“Sweden! They took in large numbers. They're having problems like they never thought possible," the president commented.

Nothing major was reported in Sweden and the president's remark sparked confusion worldwide.

Former Ambassador to Sweden, Azita Raji points out, “When you look at the link between crime and immigration it has been disputed many times that there is no link, in fact.”

Trump later explained with a tweet that he was referencing a Fox news story.

“My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden.”

Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger admits, “On the broad scheme of things, it's an embarrassing moment. This isn't a huge international incident.”

The Swedish embassy tweeted, “We look forward to informing the US administration about Swedish immigration and integration policies.”