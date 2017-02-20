Trump picks Gen. H.R. McMaster as new national security adviser

(CNN) President Donald Trump has announced Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as the new national security adviser, and Gen. Keith Kellogg remains the National Security Council chief of staff. The President made the announcement at his Mar-a-Lago resort.