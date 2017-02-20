University of Michigan offers course on ‘fake news’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Bet you never heard the term "fake news" as much as you have since Donald Trump came into the political spotlight. Well, starting this fall, you can now take a class on it at the University of Michigan.

Tweet after tweet, President Trump's constant slamming of the media is turning the idea of fabricated news into a controversial topic.

"We are not gonna let the fake news tell us what to do, how to live, or what to believe," Donald Trump said at a rally in Melbourne, Florida.

According to Michigan Radio, the class at Michigan aims to teach students how to become smart news consumers.

The campus is offering a course called "Fake news, lies, and propaganda: How to sort fact from fiction." The goal is to provide skills so students can "recognize and avoid" made up stories which seem legit.

Hmm...sounds like "fake excuses" for missing class are not going to fly in this course!