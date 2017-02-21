Believe it or not, Houston’s gridlock isn’t as bad as other cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - One of the common plights of Houstonians is the traffic. But it turns out, it could be worse!

According to INRIX, a traffic research firm, Houston has the 28th worst traffic in the world. Los Angeles tops the list, following analysis from 1,000 cities across 38 countries.

The U.S. had 10 cities in the top 25, but Houston was just outside that. Houston drivers spent 52 hours backed up in traffic last year.

Dallas has it a bit worse. The Big D is ranked 16, with drivers spending 59 hours going bumper to bumper.

INRIX's study estimates congestion cost each U.S. driver an average of $1,400 last year.