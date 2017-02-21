Breitbart’s Milo Yiannopoulos resigns over controversial ‘pedophilia’ comments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — You could say right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos has been in a ring of fire over his racy comments about "sex between younger boys and older men," and now it has cost him his job and a whole lot more!

"I would be wrong to allow my poor choice of words to detract from my colleagues' important job, which is why today I'm resigning from Breitbart effective immediately," the now-former senior editor Milo announced at a sudden press conference Tuesday.

This comes one day after Milo lost a lucrative book deal and was disinvited to speak at CPAC this week.

"I regret the things that I said. I don't think I've even been as sorry about anything in my life," Yiannopoulos said. "But let's be clear about what is happening here: this is a cynical media witch hunt from people who do not care about children. They care about destroying me and my career."

Yeah, some feel Yiannopoulos is just a target of left-leaning media, and he's become a poster boy for a 'guy some love to hate.'

He certainly didn't get much love on Bill Maher's show last week.

"Look, this is the beginning of your career. People only are just starting to hate you," Maher joked.

But after accepting Yiannopoulos' resignation, Breitbart News released a statement saying his "bold voice has sparked much-needed debate on important cultural topics confronting universities, the LGBTQ community, the press, and the tech industry."

Now, some are saying this is what it looks like when a right-wing star burns out.

But Yiannopoulos vows to fight on, even with a new media venture in the coming weeks!

"This has not been a pleasant 48 hours for me," he said. "I have an opportunity now, through what has happened, to reach an even larger audience, and I intend to do so."