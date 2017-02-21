Armed man barricades self inside motel room with 3 small children during SWAT standoff in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police arrested a man following a SWAT standoff at a motel along the Southwest Freeway early Tuesday.

According to police, a security guard watching surveillance footage saw several men getting into an argument in the parking lot of the America’s Inn near Highway 59 between Beechnut and Gessner around 1 a.m.

The guard said the brawl began to escalate, and one of the men pulled out a shotgun.

The other men quickly jumped into a red Suburban and sped off, while the man with the gun went back to his motel room.

The guard then called police to the scene.

HPD attempted multiple times to get the man to come outside of the room, but he refused.

After obtaining a search warrant from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, police discovered there was another man, two women and three small children inside with the armed man. The children’s ages ranged from 6 months to 2 years old.

SWAT was then brought in to negotiate. After setting up loud speakers and speaking to the room occupants for a short time, all came out without incident.

Police recovered the shotgun, and determined that all of the people inside the room were family members.

The man who had the gun was charged with possession of a firearm.