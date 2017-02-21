Food and whiskey lovers get excited! Bosscat Kitchen and Libations opens in Galleria area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- What's sure to be a new "hot spot" for foodies has made its way from Newport Beach, Calif. and is ready to tempt the taste buds of Houstonians looking for a great place to relax, eat, mingle and sip on some good ole' whiskey. Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, the highly-anticipated whiskey bar with American comfort food, is opening on Wednesday.

Owners John “JT” Reed, Leslie Nguyen and Vinnie Capizzi have brought the 6,900-square-foot restaurant to 4310 Westheimer Rd.

The rustic, industrial-chic interior -- with 14-foot ceilings, stained concrete floors and expertly finished reclaimed wood, steel and brick -- seats 220 guests, with 40 additional patio seats on 2,000 square feet of patio space.

“This has been a long time coming, and we have been very fortunate to meet so many great people in Houston who have opened their arms to us over the last several months,” Reed said. “We’re beyond excited to return the favor and open our doors to a city that has been so welcoming to us.”

“We feel we have an extended family here in Houston and can’t wait to welcome them in,” Nguyen added.

Bosscat’s signature glass-enclosed Whiskey Room houses one of the largest whiskey selections in Houston, with more than 260 offerings ranging from local whiskeys, such as Yellow Rose, Balcones, Herman Marshall and TX, to rare, sought-after allocations from around the world. The Whiskey Room is also home to a limited number of whiskey lockers for VIP guests and a 12-seat table for private dining and private whiskey tastings.

Bar Director Matt Sharp is overseeing a seasonally rotating cocktail menu with signatures including The Bosscat (Basil Hayden’s bourbon, citrus bitters, rosemary), House Old Fashioned (made with Maker’s Mark) and Bosslady Vol. 2 (Wild Turkey bourbon, blackberry citrus-infused syrup, thyme). A rack of whiskey barrels – dubbed a “mini-rickhouse” – allows Bosscat to offer a rotating selection of barrel-aged cocktails, with a private barrel-aging program to be announced soon. A full array of spirits, wine and 10 rotating draft beers will also be available from behind Bosscat’s 360-degree center bar.

Chef Peter Petro’s innovative menu places emphasis on local ingredients, with beef from 44 Farms, pork from Black Hill Meats and bread from Kraftsmen Baking. In addition to staples such as the Bosscat Burger (bacon, cheese, black garlic sauce) and Cajun Brick Chicken (brick-crisped spicy chicken breast with Carolina dirty rice), new menu items for the Houston foodies have been added to the lineup, including Pork Belly Poutine (Bosscat Fries with crisp pork belly, Ellsworth Creamery cheese curds and Andouille sausage gravy, optional duck fat fried egg) and the Bosscat Press (slow-roasted BBQ pulled pork, ham, cheese, house-made pickles, mustard on an American baguette).

Bosscat’s original location opened in Newport Beach in 2014. It was named one of “America’s Best Bourbon Bars” by the Bourbon Review in 2015 and 2016 and the “Best Whiskey Bar in Orange County” by OC Weekly, one of Orange County’s “Best Whiskey Bars” by the Orange County Register and one of the 15 “Best Bars” in Southern California by World’s Best Bars in 2016.