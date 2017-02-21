Houston’s first African-American primary ballerina honored

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Houston — Houston native Lauren Anderson has earned her legendary status in the arts community by being the first African-American woman to be a primary ballerina in the Houston Ballet. Anderson is one of the proud honorees of the 2017 Texas Medal of Arts Awards in Austin. She is slated to receive the coveted Texas Medal of Art Award in Dance.

"I am honored to be amongst the honorees for the 2017 Medal of Arts Awards! I am indebted to Houston Ballet for cultivating my talent and giving me a platform to dance in the hearts of millions. I am eternally grateful to the committee for acknowledging my body of work and accomplishments in performing arts," Anderson said.