HPD: Reports of shots fired inside Ben Taub hospital

HOUSTON — A SWAT team is en route to the Texas Medical Center after reports of shots being fired inside Ben Taub hospital, the Houston Police Department said.

The call came in around 2 p.m.

Officers patrolling the area where first to the scene.

No injuries have been reported as of yet.

We are responding to reports of shots fired at Ben Taub Hospital; SWAT and PIO enroute #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 21, 2017

This is a developing story, and we will release more information as it becomes available.