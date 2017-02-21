HPD searching for man and woman wanted in alleged shooting, carjacking in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — The search is on for a man and a woman who allegedly carjacked and shot a person in southwest Houston early Tuesday.

According to Houston police, a man was walking toward his apartment complex in the 15000 block of Vickery Dr. at Beltway 8 around 1 a.m. The man noticed a woman approaching him.

When he tried to ignore her, another man came out of hiding and shot him in the shoulder. The robbers took the man’s wallet and keys, and fled the scene in his white Jeep Compass.

No description of the suspects have been given.