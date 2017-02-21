Pop Tarts Cafe serves limited-time taco, burrito, nacho flavors in New York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — It’s time to wake up the inner child in all of us! The signature red on Kellogg’s NYC in Times Square is turning Pop Tart blue for a week long pop-up event. Only it’s not the regular square meal we’re used to.

The sweet toaster pastry is popping out more than 24 new flavor creations. Some new menu items include: tacos, fries, burritos, cheesecake, milkshakes, and nachos.

The Personal Pop Tarts Pizza is made of: brown sugar, cinnamon, and pop tart crust topped with strawberry sauce and fruity pepperoni.

The pop up cafés will only be around until Sunday. Of course, it will probably take us that long to figure out how to fit that burrito toaster.

There’s just no way.