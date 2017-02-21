Right-winger Milo Yiannopoulos loses book deal, gets disinvited to CPAC— all over controversial comment!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON-- It was a rough day for right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos!

It probably didn't help that Milo put his foot in his mouth on 'Real Time with Bill Maher' over the weekend.

"You can go f*** yourself, alright?" comedian Larry Wilmore retorted at Yiannopoulos on the show.

But by Monday, things were about to get a lot worse.

Not only did CPAC disinvite Milo to speak this week, but now rumors are swirling the senior editor for Breitbart News may be out of a job.

Breitbart employees are threatening to walk out if Milo isn't fired over the controversial comments, reports say.

His latest troubles stem from a 2016 YouTube video circulating like wildfire on the net in which Yiannopoulos appears to endorse pedophilia.

"In the homosexual world particularly, some of those relationships between younger boys and older men, the sort of coming of age relationships, the relationships in which those older men have helped those young boys to discover who they are," Milo says in the interview.

"It sounds like Catholic priest molestation to me," the interviewer fires back.

"And do you know what? I'm grateful for Father (bleep)!" Milo responds.

Those comments aren't sitting too well with Conservatives.

So, in a post titled "A note for idiots" Yiannopoulos writes: "I do not support pedophilia. Period. It is a vile and disgusting crime, perhaps the very worst."

But rather than apologize for his comments, he basically regrets that they were misinterpreted.

He further states, "I am a gay man, and a child abuse victim. My own experiences as a victim led me to believe I could say anything I wanted to on this subject, no matter how outrageous."

Then, late Monday, Yiannopoulos learned that he lost his huge book deal, tweeting: "They canceled my book."

Even Yiannopoulos' former manager turned on him, tweeting: "I have defended Milo for standing up for free speech on many occasions. Today, I cannot defend Milo, anymore."

After a day like that, sounds like Milo may be singing a new tune now.