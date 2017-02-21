Video: Bull escapes slaughterhouse, runs through streets of NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Here's something you don't see every day in New York, a real bull running in the streets of Queens!

Authorities said the bull escaped from a nearby slaughterhouse, and he wasn't about to be cornered.

"I don't know where he came from, but he got away, and he's causing havoc all over Jamaica," local resident Valerie Valgean said. "There's about 50 cop cars out here."

"I watched it ram the backdoor of a van, with a guy standing there," one observer said. "And he just heard something, turns around and jumps— it went right through his door. Seconds, he would have been dead."

"Let it go! Let it go!" screams could be heard during the nearly two-hour pursuit.

Finally the bull was sedated with tranquilizer darts.

But police said on the way to an animal shelter the bull passed away.

"I've been in the neighborhood for 44 years, nothing like this ever!" One resident said.

And that's no bull!

But down in South Carolina, it was a completely different critter causing chaos: a coyote followed a doctor into a clinic!

"I was just walking into work minding my own business, and you can see on the video that the coyote followed me in," spine surgeon Dr. Steve Poletti recalled.

And then the doctor soon realized what was right behind him!

"It kind of bared its teeth and started growling," he said. "I kind of put my hands up and jingled my keys, and the coyote took a step back."

And then the doctor got the heck out of there, and so did the coyote!

As the doctor put it, "If a coyote can follow me into a building, it makes you worry about what's next?"