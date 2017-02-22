× Burglars break through walls of several businesses just to reach Cricket store in SW Houston, officers say

HOUSTON — In an effort to break into a single store, investigators said a possible group of burglars busted through the walls of several connected businesses in southwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department said an known number of people broke into the Cricket store at Bellaire Boulevard and Hillcroft Street around 5 a.m. Monday and may have left empty-handed. The burglars started their scheme inside a nearby dentist office before breaking through the sheetrock wall of a neighboring Pharmacy and then finally the wall of the Cricket store.

Investigators said it doesn’t seem that anything was stolen, but the manager is still checking inventory to be sure.

The burglars managed to escape before responding officers arrived.