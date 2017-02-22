Burglars go after Kim Jong Nam’s body

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - It's not the score you'd expect from a big heist. Police in Malaysia say someone tried to break into a morgue and steal Kim Jong Nam's body!

The half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un died on February 13th after officials say he was assassinated in an airport in Kuala Lumpur. Now police are increasing security at the hospital where his body is being kept. The country's Police Inspector General says they've had to take precautions and will not allow anyone to tamper with the mortuary.

Kim Jong Nam's body is undergoing an extensive autopsy to determine exactly how he died. Investigators say he was poisoned by two trained women who rubbed an unknown toxin on Mr. Kim's face and then washed the evidence off their hands.

North Korea's ambassador to Malaysia is demanding that the body be released without an autopsy. Malaysian officials are obviously denying the request and asking that a family member come forward to claim the body. So far the North Korean "Supreme Leader" and his kinfolk are mum.

Now that's putting your family drama out there for the world to see.