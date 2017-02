× Cheers! It’s National Margarita Day

In honor of this special day, our own Maggie Flecknoe, from EyeOpener, went to “Margarita Making Boot camp”. Rebecca Roses with Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen gave her the Margarita 101. Everything from how it should be served, to a secret ingredient.

Sip and see how it’s done.

And if you'd rather leave the margarita making to the pros register on Gringo's website for $2 margaritas.