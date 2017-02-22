× Gunman ambushes female driver at truck stop in Humble, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was ambushed by a lone gunman along the Sam Houston Tollway in Humble, authorities said.

A woman driving a black Kia Optima was at a truck stop around 1 a.m. Wednesday when a man walked up behind the car and opened fire, investigators said. The driver raced out of her car into the Candlewood Suites in the 1500 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway.

Responding officers arrived at the truck stop to find the victim’s car with its back window shot out, the right back tried flattened by gunfire and the passenger door also shot.

The victim’s face was bandaged at the scene and then she was taken to the hospital. She’s expected to survive her injuries.

It’s unclear whether she was hit by a bullet or a flying piece of glass.