Houston Police chief, no active shooter at Ben Taub Hospital

HOUSTON-- Ben Taub Hospital may have a new motto today, “Better safe, than sorry!”

“We're pretty certain that we did not have a shooting,” said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

But in the midst of Tuesday's 2-hour evacuation, folks were feeling anything but safe!

It was a typical Tuesday until staff heard “code white” broadcast over the hospital's P.A. system. “Code white means that there is an active shooter so the plan is to either get to a safe area or evacuate the facility,” hospital employee Dion Lee explained.

Houston police and SWAT teams swarmed Ben Taub after receiving multiple reports of gunshots on the 2nd floor.

“I just hid under my desk and texted all of my colleagues while the phone was on silent,” said employee Alyssa Alexis.

Law enforcement conducted sweeps of all six floors and the basement.

“We didn't find anybody with a gun,” said Houston Fire Department medical director Dr. David Persse. “We don't have anybody who was shot either.”

So, was it all a hoax?

“It created some tense moments for folks, some confusion perhaps," said Acevedo. " At the end of the day, it was a response that was appropriate based on the totality of the circumstances.”

Case closed!