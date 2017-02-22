× HPD: Man found on roadside dies after wrecker driver finds him unconscious

HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a wrecker driver found a man unresponsive on the side of the road Wednesday morning in southwest Houston, authorities said.

The victim, believed to be in his 60s, was found around 2 a.m. in the 2500 block of Sage Road at Westheimer. Investigators said the wrecker driver saw a white Nissan Armada driving slowly through the intersection before veering off the roadway and coming to a complete stop on the wrong side of the street.

The witness went to the driver’s aid and called paramedics.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are awaiting autopsy results to determine the man’s identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.