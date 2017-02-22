× HPD: Son shot in chest protecting mother from upset boyfriend

HOUSTON — A man was hospitalized Tuesday night after investigators said he took a bullet to the chest for his mother at an apartment complex in southeast Houston. Officers are still searching for the alleged shooter, who has been identified as the mother’s boyfriend.

The couple was arguing outside the woman’s home at the Missionary Village Apartments at Corder and Scott streets around 8 p.m when the boyfriend pulled out a pistol, the Houston Police Department said. The son came to the mother’s rescue, jumping between the two before the boyfriend fired his weapon.

“The bullet passed through the son and into another person who was standing behind him,” HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

The second victim was shot in the arm. The mother was not harmed, police said.

Both victims were taken to Ben Taub Hospital; one in serious condition and the other in stable condition. Police said they’re both expected to survive.

HPD has issued a warrant for the boyfriend’s arrest while family violence detectives continue the investigation.