Jay-Z becomes first rapper inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame, joined by Motown’s Berry Gordy and others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Rap legend Shawn Carter, better known as Jay-Z is breaking barriers for rappers by becoming the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame!

After Beyonce's Grammys snub, Jay-Z got a little sweet revenge with this latest milestone.

As a 21-time Grammy winner, selling over 100 million records and having three albums on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All-time List!

Legendary music producer Nile Rodgers said Jay-Z "changed the way we listen to music."

Jay-Z won't be the only one celebrating! Motown Record Label founder Berry Gordy will also be joining this year's inductee list.

Has any other music influenced pop and rock more than the Motown sound?

Founding members of the band Chicago Robert Lamm, James Pankow, and Peter Cetera also got in on the action.

Other notable songwriters include; Swedish producer Max Martin, known for his pop hits like Britney's "Baby One More Time" and Katy Perry's, "I Kissed A Girl." Martin holds the title of having the third most number one hits behind John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds rounds out one of the final spots and as the co-founder of LaFace records there's no questioning this inductees credentials. Babyface has produced hits for Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton and Boys II Men to name a few.

Some notable names that didn't make the cut were: Madonna, George Michael, Vince Gill, and Bryan Adams.

No, Britney wasn't even in the running!

But with such a star-studded lineup it's safe to say Music wouldn't be the same without the Hall of Fame Songwriting Class of 2017.

And that's a rap!