K-9 shot after biting police officer during foot pursuit

HOUSTON– A K-9 officer was shot Wednesday after biting a police officer during an arrest at an apartment complex.

Houston police were at the scene of a robbery in the 1500 block of Gears Road around 12 p.m. investigating a stolen vehicle.

According to police, the alleged perpetrators, who appeared to be a juvenile male and female, jumped into the vehicle and tried to get away.

The vehicle smashed into an officer’s patrol car, which led to a foot pursuit. During the foot pursuit, the K-9 officer caught hold of one of the police officers and latched down on his thigh. The officer shot the K-9 twice to free himself.

Officials are still not clear on why the dog attacked the officer.