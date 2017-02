× Men shoot 15-year-old girl with pellet gun near Westbury High School, police say

HOUSTON — Investigators are searching for two men accused of assaulting a 15-year-old girl near Westbury High School, the Houston Police Department said.

Investigators said the teen was walking to school when a car pulled up alongside her. The two men inside the vehicle started making suggestive comments before shooting her with a pellet gun, officers said.

No word yet on the teen’s condition.