North Korea presses for release of suspects in Kim Jong Nam case

February 22, 2017

(CNN) — The North Korean embassy in Malaysia is calling for the release of three suspects detained in connection with the death of Kim Jong Nam. A statement from the embassy repeated earlier accusations that Malaysia is biased in favor of South Korea, and said that the Malaysian investigation is extremely “insulting to the sovereignty of the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea).”