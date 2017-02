Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- The Newsfix Pothole of the Day is brought to you from the busy freeway of I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road near the Rayford exit. We are usually on the hunt for potholes around the city but today's crater made headlines for it's massive size and gridlocked traffic.

The opening of this pothole was seven feet across and ten feet wide, shutting down three lanes on the freeway.

TX-DOT reports that they are not just doing a patch job with asphalt but they are laying new layers of concrete.