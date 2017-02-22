Scientists announce vaccine to fight the world’s most deadly species

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHESDA, MD -- Scientists are on a mission to combat the deadliest species known to man. Mosquitoes!

According to the World Health Organization these disease spreading little suckers kill more humans than any other species on Earth.

The good news is that researchers are working on improving these deadly stats.

The National Health Institute says scientists are about to start phase one of their clinical trial for a new vaccine. This vaccine would fight mosquito transmitted viruses, including Zika, malaria, West Nile fever, and Dengue fever.

Think about it!

Estimates show that 429,000 people died from malaria in 2015. On top of that, last year's Zika scare alarmed pregnant mothers everywhere, when it was announced that the Zika virus can cause birth defects like microcephaly.

If the experimental vaccine finds a way to prevent the spread, the world is one step closer to becoming a much healthier, happier place!