Sugar Land passes law to stop texting and driving

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- Be honest, do you use your cell phone while you're driving? A lot of us are guilty, even though we've all heard about the dangers.

Despite all the warnings about distracted driving, Sugar Land city council members don't think we're paying enough attention. So they're putting the brakes on cell phone use behind the wheel.

If you wanna use your phone while driving, it will have to be hands free. Otherwise it will cost you $500.00.

Bluetooth or other hands free devices are a must!

Texting will be totally out of the question under the new ordinance.

You can't even hold your phone while driving. It has to be down, or in some sort of holder inside the car. You will be allowed to pick up your phone at a stop light or a stop sign but once you start moving, you better put it down.

"We really want to get the word out to make the streets safer for everybody," Scott Schultz, SLPD's Assistant Chief said.

"It'll help people be more aware of their surroundings," said Sugar Land resident, Caroline Le.

This ordinance goes into effect on March 20!

If you're caught breaking the law during the first 90 days, you`ll get a warning.

After that, it'll cost ya.