× 11-year-old boy begged father to stop in fatal stabbing of mother at Conroe home, officers say

CONROE, Texas — An 11-year-old child is now orphaned after his father allegedly stabbed his mother to death before being taken down himself by deputies in Conroe, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

The office received the child’s 911 call around 5:40 a.m. from the family’s house inside the Chestnut Ridge subdivision off FM 14800. When deputies arrived about 8 minutes later, investigators said the child emerged from the home covered in blood. The child claims he begged his father to stop before barricade himself in the bathroom while on the phone with the sheriff’s office.

The mother has been identified as Rose Blake and the father as Medgar Blake, officers said.

Investigators said officers confronted the child’s father inside the home’s master bedroom, where the suspect stood holding a knife. Deputies ordered the man to drop the weapon, but he refused and an officer fired and killed him.

“Our hearts goes out to the young boy who was involved, we are involved in getting family to him right now,” MCSO Capt. Bryan Carlisle said.