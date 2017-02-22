× Teen charged after allegedly shooting, killing American Bald Eagle in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies have arrested a teen who allegedly fatally shot an American Bald Eagle on Tuesday.

A resident in the 9200 block of Vinetree Lane called the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to report that the federally protected bird had been shot.

The resident said he heard a loud pop in the back of his home, which sits along White Oak Bayou, and looked outside to see three men standing near the base of a tree where the eagle had nested for a few years. One of the men was armed with a rifle.

According to deputies, the resident approached the area where the men were standing and discovered that the eagle was dead. He then called 911. Before deputies arrived, Delgado and the two other men returned to the scene. One of the men pulled a feather from the eagle’s body, then they all left in a white pickup truck.

The resident asked a mail carrier if he saw the truck in the area, and the mail carrier told him it was located one block away.

The deputy then went to the home where the truck was located and found Delgado, who allegedly admitted that he shot the eagle with a high-powered Gammo pellet rifle. Delgado said the first shot did not kill the bird, so he shot it several more times.

The deputy contacted the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens to aid in the investigation.

Because of Delgado’s age, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declined to prosecute, but the game warden of Texas Parks and Wildlife charged Delgado with hunting without landowners consent; a class A misdemeanor.