Two Conroe men arrested after kidnapping victim for ransom, officers say

SPRING, Texas — The Montgomery County Constable’s Office has arrested two men accused of kidnapping a man and then forcing his girlfriend to send a request for ransom to the victim’s family in Spring, authorities said.

Conroe residents Hancie Perez-Archila and Brandon Proctor are charged with aggravated kidnapping.

The victim’s girlfriend called investigators after he was taken Tuesday, the constable’s office said. Officers later found Proctor and Archila with the alleged kidnapped victim in an area near State Highway 242 and Lexington Drive.

Officers said Proctor was parole for robbery through the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Investigators believe its possible both suspects are connected to recent robberies in the area.