× Armed man caught on video robbing record store in northwest Houston

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video showing a man wanted in a series of aggravated robberies in the Vintage Lakes area.

The man is shown entering the Sound Revolution record store in the 21100 block of Tomball Parkway around 8 p.m. in mid November. In the video, he walks around the store and checks out the merchandise before walking up to the counter and drawing a gun from the waistband of his pants.

Officers said the man forced the store’s manager, who was working the register, to give him cash.

Investigators said the man is around 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing between 180 and 220 pounds. He has reddish hair, green-colored eyes and a distinctive chip in his top front teeth.

Anyone with information related to the robberies is asked to call HCSO at 713-274-9210 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).