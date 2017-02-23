Bark for help, dog cruelty in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - With every bark, a cry for help can be heard. Dog abandonment, cruelty, starvation and dog fighting are all still too common sights in Houston.

One particularly bad area is the nicknamed "Corridor of Cruelty" in Northeast Houston, at the intersection of US-59 and Little York.

"On a daily basis you are probably going to see a stray dog on a busy road, possibly on residential streets as well, possibly a dead dog on the side of the road," said Beth Lovell of Corridor Rescue, Inc.

Dog fighting reports have gone down since a major sting in Houston back in 2008 but that doesn't mean it's not still going on. While cases have actually been lower since that happened, we don't think it's because everyone suddenly woke up, loved dogs, and would never fight them again," Monica Schmidt of the Houston Humane Society said. "It's just that criminals get smarter."

As far as the over population issue in Houston, Schmidt says there's one big way to help solve it.

"That number of homeless animals in Houston is going to continue to rise until we see more people complying and more people spaying and neutering," Schmidt said. "It's the only way to cut down on pet overpopulation and unwanted animals."

Schmidt encourages anyone that sees animal cruelty in action to get in touch with the Houston Humane Society and its investigation unit.