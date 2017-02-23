× Baytown PD: Suspect on the run after stabbing girlfriend in back

BAYTOWN, Texas — Officers are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting a man and stabbing a 25-year-old woman in the back early Thursday in Baytown. Investigators believe the woman is the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.

Investigators said the man went to his ex-girlfriend’s house around 1 a.m. and got into an argument with her. The confrontation escalated, and the man pulled out a knife and stabbed her. Police said he then stabbed a 50-year-old man who was also inside the home at the time.

The relationship between the two victims is unclear.

The man and woman were flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in serious but stable condition. Police set up a perimeter around the scene, but the suspect got away.