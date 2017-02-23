Beltone Pledge of Allegiance: Oak Park Resort 2/23/17

HOUSTON — Residents and staff at Oak Park Resort showed their patriotism reciting the “Pledge of Allegiance” on Feb. 23, 2017. CW39 and Beltone are bringing patriotism back to the morning show – with a daily recitation of The Pledge of Allegiance! We want to get our awesome viewers involved by inviting them do The Pledge of Allegiance on the morning show. To recommend a group or organization to say the pledge, please email cw39pledges@tribunemedia.com.
