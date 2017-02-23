Beyoncé cancels Coachella performance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIO, CA -- The Beyhive is not happy to hear the news that Queen Bey will no longer be headlining Coachella.

The music festival announced via their Facebook page that the performance was canceled due to doctors orders.

When Beyoncé first announced that she was pregnant with twins, concerns over her Coachella performance surfaced immediately. Following her stunning show at the Grammy's most fans' fears were put to rest.

Beyoncé's people have confirmed that she will be back to headline Coachella next year.