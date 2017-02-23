Fire marshals still hunting for alleged arsonist from Humble, officials say

HUMBLE, Texas— The search is on for a fugitive who has evaded police for more than a year. The fugitive, now identified as 34-year-old

Brandon Smith has been on the run since August 13, 2015.

According to the Humble Fire Marshal’s office, Smith started multiple fires throughout an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Blue Jay Circle around 11 a.m. The fire caused major interior and exterior damage surrounding the residence.

Smith is described as being 5 foot 10 inches and weighing 300 lbs.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identity of Smith. Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online.