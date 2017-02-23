× Fort Bend County sheriff saves man choking on chicken sandwich

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Lunch at a Chick-fil-A in Fort Bend County got intense Wednesday after a dinner started to choke on his chicken sandwich. Luckily, a sheriff’s deputy who also dining at the fast-food restaurant was able to save him.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said Louis Palacio staggered toward Sheriff Troy Nehls who was enjoying his own meal just a few tables over from Palacio.

“It was divine intervention that we ended up at Chick-fil-A at the same time,” Nehls said.

Palacio said he tried pushing his own stomach above the belly button but it didn’t help. Soon, he was starting to black out.

“When you see a person in uniform, you just know that’s where you go,” Palacios said.

Nehls quickly went into action, performing the Heimlich.

“He wasn’t making any noise. He had one hand over his throat, knowing he had complete airway obstruction, so I told him, ‘I’m going to apply the Heimlich maneuver on you,'” Nehls said. “It took him about two or three good thrusts.”

The piece of chicken landed on the floor.

“I was just thanking God for giving me another chance at life because it was minutes away,” Palacios said. “I wouldn’t be here right now.”