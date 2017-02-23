× HCSO: Man in ‘extremely critical’ condition after shooting himself in northwest Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was hospitalized Thursday afternoon after reports suggests he walked into a building and shot himself in the hallway, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. An officer with the sheriff’s office said the man is in “extremely critical condition.”

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at an establishment in the 4400 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway.

No other employees or visitors were injured in the shooting.

The man was taken to Ben Taub.

This is a developing story.